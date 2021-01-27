5 killed in car-lorry collision at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Five people were killed as their car collided with a lorry at Thottakkadu at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night.

The deceased were natives of Chirakkara in Kollam. They were identified as Vishnu, Rajeev, Arun and Sudhish. One person has not been identified. Three people in the car died on the spot. The car caught fire after the accident and was gutted.

The car was bound to Thiruvananthapuram while the lorry carrying a load of fish was headed to Kollam.

The accident happened around 11pm on Tuesday.

The police said that the cause of the accident would be known only after checking the nearby CCTV images. The police have taken the driver of the lorry into custody.

A press sticker had been affixed on the car.

Two of the bodies are kept at the Medical College Hospital, two at Valiyakunnu hospital and one at the Parippally Medical College Hospital.