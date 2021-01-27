PIL seeks curbs on online rummy; HC notice for Kohli, Tamannaah & Aju Varghese

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actress Tamannaah, and Malayalam actor Aju Varghese over a petition filed against online rummy.

Thrissur native Pauly Vadakkan had approached the High Court with a petition, seeking restrictions over the game.

The High Court has also sought an explanation from the state government. The government, IT department, Telecom Tegulatory Authority and the companies running online rummy have been made party to the case.

While filing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the petitioner had also pointed out the death of a youth who had lost Rs 22 lakh by playing rummy. The petitioner further stated that gambling was a punishable offence, as per the Kerala Gaming Act. However, there is no restriction online. The state government has to formulate a law against this.

The court sought the government's response within 10 days as it was convinced of the veracity in the case, the petitioner said.

Of late a spate of suicides by some youth in India have been blamed on rackets behind online loan apps that enable easy credit at high interest rates. Some among the victims had lost money in online rummy, but took recourse to the personal loan apps to shore up their finances or even to repay the loans. They were reportedly harassed and shamed by the agents of the gangs running the apps after they had failed to repay. Gamblers are even enticed to get finance to continue playing online rummy.



