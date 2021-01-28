Appointment of Shamseer's wife in Calicut varsity under a cloud

Thiruvananthapuram: The Save University Campaign Committee has submitted a complaint to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan alleging irregularities in recruiting the spouse of a CPM legislator as a faculty at the University of Calicut.

The panel has disputed the appointment of legislator A N Shamseer's wife as assistant professor. (Shamseer, a CPM MLA, represents the Thalassery assembly constituency.)

In their complaint to the Governor, the Save University Campaign Committee chairman R S Sasikumar and secretary M Shajirkhan alleged that the appointments being made hurriedly at the Calicut University were not on the basis of qualification and required to be subjected to detailed examination.

The syndicate meeting scheduled to be held on January 30 is set to ratify her appointment. Earlier her appointment at the Kannur University too had triggered a row following which it was scrapped by the court.

What's the row all about

In the latest issue, the petitioner alleged that the former teacher of Shamsheer's wife was included in the interview board which took the decision to appoint her as assistant professor.

The MLA's wife had secured the first rank in the interviews held over Tuesday and Wednesday for the post of assistant professor at the Department of Education at the Calicut University.

There are two vacancies in the Department. While the first-rank holder from merit quota was appointed in one of the posts, Shamsheer's wife was selected for the second post under the Muslim community quota.

Over 70 applications were received for the posts and a short-list of 40 candidates was prepared for the interview. Of these 38 appeared for the interview.

It is alleged that candidates with higher qualification, research publications and teaching experience in colleges and universities were removed from the rank list by giving them low marks. A section of rejected candidates had already lodged protest against the alleged discrimination.

The complainants alleged that a former professor who supervised Shamsheer's wife's research project was included in the interview board. The retired teacher was included as subject expert in the board which also had the head of the Department of Education.