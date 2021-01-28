I'm a Congressman, will contest assembly polls if party asks: Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty

Kochi: Popular Malayalam film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty has expressed willingness to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala. Reacting to speculations about his candidature, Dharmajan, who has openly declared his affiliation to the Congress, said he would definitely contest if the party asks him to enter the poll fray.

Dharmajan was speaking to Manorama News about the reports that the Congress was considering him as the candidate for the Balussery assembly constituency in Kozhikode district.

The actor, known for his comic roles, said neither any party leaders have consulted him nor has he requested for a seat yet.

“Congress has a lot of efficient and popular leaders. The party has not yet taken any decision on giving them seats,” he said.

Why the rumours

The actor said he had attended a few function in Balussery recently and this might have triggered the reports about his possible candidature there. He listed out a few party leaders in Balussery with whom he shares a good friendship.

Asked about the possibilities of winning from Balussery, a constituency far from his native Kochi, Dharmajan spoke with the clarity of a seasoned politician. “Wherever the party asks me to go, no matter whether we have a chance to win from there or not, I will go because I have made it clear that I'm a Congressman to the core. I don't consider factors such as distance or dialect as a problem with regard to any constituency. No matter which constituency you represent, you have to go to Thiruvananthapuram to speak for your people,” he said.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly is based in its capital city, Thiruvananthapuam.

“If you walk around a place for 10 days, you will understand what the people who live there want. You don't have to be a resident of a particular place for a long term to understand the problems of that area. Just like you get to know about the needs of your family from your family members, the party leaders and activists of the constituency will be there to help you,” he said.

'Never as an independent'

Asked if he would contest as an independent if the party doesn't allot him a seat, Dharmajan said, “Never. I won't contest either as an independent or from any other party,” he said.

Dharmajan's clear-cut reactions assume significance at a time when reports suggest that the Congress is planning to field more youngsters and people outside the mainstream politics on the party ticket this time. Earlier there were rumours that Dharmajan may be fielded from Vypeen constituency in Ernakulam district.

Career so far

Dharmajan, who started his acting career through television shows, debuted as a film actor through Pappi Appacha in 2010. He has acted in over 50 films.

Profile of likely constituency

Balussery, a constituency reserved for the scheduled castes, is represented by CPM's Purushan Kadalundy now. Purushan beat Muslim League's U C Raman Padanilam by 15,464 votes in the 2016 assembly polls. In 2011, Purushan had defeated Congress' A Balaram by 8,882 votes.

The CPM is likely to field SFI state secretary Sachin Dev in Balussery this time. Purushan may not be given ticket this time as the party has a policy of not fielding candidates who have have won from twice consecutively.