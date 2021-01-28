Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
THU JAN 28, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

IUML worker stabbed to death in Malappuram

IUML worker stabbed to death in Malappuram
Our Correspondent
Published: January 28, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A 26-year-old activist of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was stabbed to death allegedly by ruling CPI(M) workers, at nearby Keezhattoor Oravumparam in Nilambur. The incident occurred around Wednesday midnight.

Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the crime and investigation is on, the police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Condemning the incident, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said it was a political murder carried out by CPI(M) workers.

After the panchayat elections, the UDF workers were being continuously harassed by marxist workers, he alleged.

Chennithala also sought a comprehensive probe into the incident.

The IUML leaders have also accused the left party workers for the murder.

However, the CPI(M) has refuted charges saying that the incident was a fallout of some dispute between two groups and the party had nothing to do with the crime.

Tension had been prevailing between the league workers and CPI(M) cadres for some time now in the area.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.