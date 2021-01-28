Kerala Congress (Mani) may have to settle for lower number of seats

Thiruvananthapuram/Kottayam: The newest member of the Left Democratic Front is determined to clinch as many legislative assembly seats it was allowed to contest when it was part of the rival United Democratic Front. Accordingly, the party led by Jose K Mani has decided to stake claim for 15 constituencies for the forthcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

During the discussions held prior to the LDF entry of Kerala Congress (M), the leading party CPM had informed that it would consider allotting 13 assembly seats and the Rajya Sabha seat recently vacated by Jose K Mani.

The Kerala Congress is now demanding two more seats in the backdrop of the stupendous victory of the party in the recently held local body polls.

As per the latest reports from sources the CPM leadership is considering setting aside only 10 seats for the Kerala Congress (M).

The seat-sharing talks are being held by the Kerala Congress (M) with the LDF leadership with the hope that it would be allotted at least 13 seats.

Marked seats

The KC(M) wants to contest from its strongholds Pala, Kaduthuruthy, Poonjar, Kanjirappally, Changanassery, Idukki, Thodupuzha, Ranni, Irikkur or Peravoor, Piravom or Perumbavoor, Chalakudy or Irinjalakuda, Thiruvambadi or Kuttiyadi. Apart from these 12 seats it wants a seat each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts where the party has little presence.

Probable candidates

Pala: Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani may try his electoral luck from his native place. If Jose decides to contest from Kaduthuruthy then Roshy Augustine, the Idukki MLA, will enter the electoral fray from this constituency represented for half a century by K M Mani, Jose's father.

Kaduthuruthy: If Jose K Mani decides to contest from Pala then KC(M) state general secretary Stephen George, Kottayam district panchayat president Nirmala Jimmy, district panchayat former president Zacharias Kuthirvelil and Cyriac Chazhikadan would be the front runners for the constituency.

Poonjar: Former PSC member Prof Lopez Mathew, former president of Kottayam district panchayat Sebastian Kullathunkal, Kerala Vyapari Vyavsayi Ekopana Samithi district president M K Thomaskutty are in the running for this constituency currently held by PC George, Jose's bete noire.

Kanjirappally: Dr N Jayaraj, the incumbent MLA.

Changanassery: The party's High-Power Committee member Job Michael and state general secrtary Pramod Narayanan are among the choices.

Ranni: Party's Pathanamthitta district president N M Raju and Stephen George are in the short-list. Even though there was a move to allot a Rajya Sabha seat to Raju, the plan was put on hold because of opposition from within the party.

Idukki: Roshy Augustine, the incumbent legislator. If he is asked to contest from Pala then KC(M) state general secretary Alex Kozhimala will contest from Idukki.

Piravom: Municipal councilor Jills Periyapuram or Stephen George.

Kuttiyadi: KC(M) state general secretary Mohammad Iqbal who is yet to taste success in the poll battle.

Thiruvambady: Kozhikode district president P M Joseph and party's High-Power Committee member P T Jose.

Irikkur: Kannur district president Joy Koyanackal or Saji Kuttiyanimattom.

No discussion on Pala seat at LDF meet

The coalition partners of the LDF have urged the leadership to complete the seat-sharing process before the ruling front's election rallies (jathas).

The demand was raised by the coalition partners at the LDF state committee meeting on Wednesday. However, the CPM and CPI have said that there is no need to rush through the seat- sharing process.

No talk on the disputed Pala seat was taken up at the meeting, though the NCP wanted a deliberation on the controversial topic.

The NCP's suggestion was reportedly backed by Loktantrik Janata Dal and Janathipathya Kerala Congress.

However, the CPM and CPI leaders said that both the issues need not be mixed up. When the two parties pointed out that the discussions should focus on the rallies and it would not in any way affect the seat-sharing talks, the NCP, LJD and Janathipathya Kerala Congress remained silent.

The NCP has so far taken a strident position on Pala stating categorically that it would not part with its sitting seat at any cost.

The CPM and CPI leadership conducted talks ahead of the meeting. CPM also held talks with the Kerala Congress (M) and both the parties decided to have detailed discussions later.

Seat-sharing in 2016 assembly polls

Kerala Congress (M) had contested 15 seats while with the UDF: Of this the Mani faction had 11 and the Joseph group which remains with the UDF had tried its luck on 4 seats.

In all the party won six seats out of the 15 as the LDF registered a resounding win in the election and came back to power, ousting the UDF. Of the 6, the Mani group had 4 and Joseph group won 2 seats.