Robbery accused kills accomplice, burns body near railway track; murder motive stuns police

Kochi: A day after a charred body was found near the railway track at Pullepady in Ernakulam, the police have reportedly cracked the case but the motive has startled even seasoned investigators. The likely murderer is said to be an accomplice of the victim and both were involved in robbing a house recently.

Early probe revealed that the burnt body is that of Joby, an accused in the break-in at a house at Puthukkalavattam in Elamakkara on New Year's Eve. The murderer is his crime partner and co-accused Dinoy, a native of Manassery in Fort Kochi, police stated.

Joby was killed by Dinoy to prevent the police from getting any evidence in the robbery case.

Dinoy has been arrested.

Ernakulam central CI Vijay Sankar told Manorama Online that the accused was caught over the robbery and during questioning he confessed of the murder.

The murder mystery unravelled as they questioned the other accused in the robbery case Sulu, Pradeep, and Manilal, police said.

Dinoy had first told the police that a dispute over sharing the stolen goods had led to the murder. But during further questioning, he stated that the murder was committed as the police had found the fingerprints of Joby from the house. The murder was committed to prevent the police from getting hold of Joby’s fingerprints. The accused wanted to avoid the police probe from reaching him based on these fingerprints.

Dinoy is the nephew of the owner of the Elamakkara house which was robbed. Dinoy along with his friends robbed the house when the owner had left for the wedding of the accused's sister.

The local people had found the charred body of Joby near the railway tracks around 12 noon on Wednesday. A lighter and a bottle used to carry petrol were found from the spot.