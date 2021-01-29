6,268 new COVID cases in Kerala after 58K tests on Friday

Kerala reported 6,268 new COVID cases and 6,398 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 72,239.



So far, 8,41,444 have been cured of the virus.



Local transmission rife across Kerala

Of the new cases, 5,647 contracted the virus through contact while 118 had come from outside the state.



Forty-eight are healthcare workers.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 865, 710 and 674 respectively.



Testing and quarantine

A total of 58,815 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 10.66.



So far, a total of 95,18,036 samples have been sent for testing from the state.



There are currently 2,15,650 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,03,898 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,752 are in hospitals.

22 COVID deaths

Twenty-two COVID deaths were also confirmed in the last 24 hours.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,704.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 414

Pathanamthitta - 447

Kollam - 674

Idukki - 302

Kottayam - 623

Alappuzha - 421

Ernakulam - 865

Thrissur - 497

Palakkad - 259

Malappuram - 414

Kozhikode - 710

Kannur - 349

Wayanad - 173

Kasaragod - 120

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 376

Pathanamthitta -

Kollam - 461

Idukki - 229

Kottayam - 639

Alappuzha - 244

Ernakulam - 711

Thrissur - 588

Palakkad - 821

Malappuram - 799

Kozhikode - 670

Kannur - 183

Wayanad - 206

Kasaragod - 53