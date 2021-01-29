Pala seat: Mani C Kappan's next moves crucial, NCP leaders summoned to Delhi

Kottayam: As the Left Democratic front has already sent out clear signals that it would allot the Pala legislative assembly seat to Kerala Congress (Mani), the incumbent NCP legislator Mani C Kappan is likely to switch to the rival United Democratic Front camp.

Both the LDF and UDF are eagerly watching Kappan's next move. Any decision to quit the LDF could be hastened by the recent directive of NCP national leader Sharad Pawar to state leaders not to severe ties with the ruling CPM-led LDF.

After a meeting last week in Mumbai, Pawar has again summoned top state leaders A K Saseendran, Mani C Kappan and state president T P Peethambaran to Delhi to discuss the current political issues.

The NCP chief will take a final call on whether the party should quit LDF or whether Kappan should agree to a compromise over the Pala seat.

The Maratha strongman feels it would not be appropriate if the NCP quit the ruling Left front at this stage. However, Pawar is also of the opinion that denying the sitting seat to Kappan amounted to injustice. The latter has remarked that one need not compromise on a seat that has been already won (in a bypoll) and that too after a long struggle to reclaim it.

Pawar's interventions coincide with the efforts of the Left parties in trying to prop up an alternative national front with Pawar at the helm by sidelining the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

As reported earlier Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani may try his electoral luck from Pala. If Jose decides to contest from Kaduthuruthy then Roshy Augustine, the Idukki MLA, will enter the electoral fray from this constituency represented for half a century by K M Mani, Jose's father.

The seat-sharing talks are being held by the Kerala Congress (M) with the LDF leadership with the hope that it would be allotted at least 13 seats including Pala over which the former has likely received an assurance.