History-sheeter dumps latest booty at Kannur jail, flees

Kannur: In a curious case, the Kerala police are desperately searching for a thief who has been in and out of the Kannur Central Prison for the last 25 years after he abandoned some stolen ornamental plants inside the jail and fled.

The man, identified as Santhosh, is known to specialize in stealing farm products from the hill areas.

Santhosh had completed his last jail term only a month ago and had made some failed robbery bids in Cherupuzha. According to the police, he had then robbed the ornamental plants along with pots worth around Rs 20,000 from a nursery at Peringome and tried to sell them at various places in a goods auto-rickshaw.

However, as no sales took place, he drove to the Central Prison on January 18 with the plants in the goods auto.

At the gate, he convinced the guards that the plants were meant for the large prison farm. Once inside the jail premises, Santhosh dumped the plants on the path to the Special Sub Jail and left with the auto.

Jail authorities later found the dumped plants and on checking CCTV visuals, realized that the ‘regular visitor’ Santhosh was behind the incident.