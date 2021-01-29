Work on to see temporary staff regularized at Kerala Health Research Society

Kozhikode: Efforts are on to regularize temporary employees who have 10 years of service in Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society (KHRWS) through the backdoor.

Evidence in this regard emerged after a woman temporary employee who is a member of the Left-affiliated trade union wrote directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about a massive fund collection drive for the CPM’s party fund to enable these permanent government appointments. In her letter, the employee says that lakhs of rupees are being collected and has sought a probe into the affair.

The illegal move is aimed at regularizing over 300 CPM supporters bypassing directives of the Finance Department. These employees were appointed in KHRWS during the term of the LDF government led by VS Achuthanandan.

While the Managing Director of KHRWS has instructed the regional managers to prepare a list of temporary staff who are having over 10 years of service and include details such as religion, caste etc., the educational qualifications are not sought. It is alleged that this was to protect employees who are occupying high posts but lacking the required qualifications.

Interestingly, the letter to the Chief Minister points out that people who had been recommended by a leader of INTUC, a pro-Congress trade union and Youth Congress activists who had blocked the Chief Minister’s car during a protest were also appointed in KHRWS.

Attempts for backdoor postings in KHWRS had started several years ago. However, it is pointed out that there is a Supreme Court order preventing regularization of temporary staff.

Citing this order, the Health Department’s file recommending regularization had been rejected by the Finance Department when KM Abraham was the Principal Secretary. Considering a repeat scenario, the Health Department has now reportedly decided to place the file directly before the Cabinet.