6,282 new COVID cases in Kerala after 59K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 6,282 new COVID cases and 7,032 recoveries on Saturday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 71,469.
So far, 8,48,476 have been cured of the virus.
Of the new cases, 5,725 contracted the virus through contact 81 had come from outside the state.
Fifty-one healthcare workers also tested positive for the virus.
Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 859, 822 and 688 cases respectively.
Only 59,759 samples were tested in the last 24 hours despite the State's efforts to ramp up testing.
The test positivity rate in the state, i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100, is 10.51 per cent.
Eighteen COVID deaths were also confirmed.
With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,722.
As many as 2,17,434 people are under observation across the district.
Of them, 2,05,926 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,508 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 350
Pathanamthitta - 556
Kollam - 688
Idukki - 181
Kottayam - 487
Alappuzha -
Ernakulam - 859
Thrissur - 524
Palakkad - 256
Malappuram - 423
Kozhikode - 822
Kannur - 321
Wayanad - 187
Kasaragod - 102
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 471
Pathanamthitta - 297
Kollam - 430
Idukki - 154
Kottayam - 1415
Alappuzha - 394
Ernakulam - 826
Thrissur - 524
Palakkad - 865
Malappuram - 422
Kozhikode - 744
Kannur - 220
Wayanad - 237
Kasaragod -33