6,282 new COVID cases in Kerala after 59K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 6,282 new COVID cases and 7,032 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 71,469.



So far, 8,48,476 have been cured of the virus.



Of the new cases, 5,725 contracted the virus through contact 81 had come from outside the state.



Fifty-one healthcare workers also tested positive for the virus.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 859, 822 and 688 cases respectively.



Only 59,759 samples were tested in the last 24 hours despite the State's efforts to ramp up testing.



The test positivity rate in the state, i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100, is 10.51 per cent.



Eighteen COVID deaths were also confirmed.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,722.



As many as 2,17,434 people are under observation across the district.



Of them, 2,05,926 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,508 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 350

Pathanamthitta - 556

Kollam - 688

Idukki - 181

Kottayam - 487

Alappuzha -

Ernakulam - 859

Thrissur - 524

Palakkad - 256

Malappuram - 423

Kozhikode - 822

Kannur - 321

Wayanad - 187

Kasaragod - 102

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 471

Pathanamthitta - 297

Kollam - 430

Idukki - 154

Kottayam - 1415

Alappuzha - 394

Ernakulam - 826

Thrissur - 524

Palakkad - 865

Malappuram - 422

Kozhikode - 744

Kannur - 220

Wayanad - 237

Kasaragod -33