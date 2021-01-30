Two resort owners in Kerala held after woman tourist's death

Wayanad: Days after a 26-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a remote resort here, two owners of the tourist centre, were arrested on Saturday. The incident took place at a resort in nearby Elametleri cardamom estate in Chembramala last week.

A case was registered against the duo under 336 and 304 (A) of the IPC.

The two were later released on station bail, a police official said.

Shahana Sathar, a lecturer with a private college in Perambra, had come to the resort with two of her relatives when she was attacked by the elephant.

There were about 30 tourists in the resort and few of them were occupying tents in the open but without any necessary protection.

The resort is situated deep inside the forest and there have been instances of wild elephants reaching the plantation on many previous occasions and one person was trampled earlier also.

The district collector and Divisional Forest Officer who reached the spot the next morning found that there were no safeguards in place for tourists and directed the closure of the resort forthwith.

Later, the Meppadi grama panchayat council issued notices to all the resorts under its jurisdiction to immediately close down operations until further orders.