Kothamangalam: Days after a 47-year-old man's body was found near the Thankalam-Malayinkeezhu bypass, three of his friends have nabbed over the incident.

The deceased Biju, the son of Karunakaran Nair, was a native of Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, but settled in Kothamangalam. His body was found near the roadside on Sunday morning.

The arrested are Oonjapara native Sreejith, 36; Inchoor native Kumaran, 59; and Kuttilanji native Anilkumar.

According to the police, Biju and the accused used to carry out grease works on rolling shutters in the high-range localities. They used to travel in Kumaran's autorickshaw and would spend the money thus earned for drinking.

After their work at Adimali on Saturday, all of them got drunk and went to a lodge at Madampadi. Here Biju slipped and fell from the fourth floor on to the second floor.

After realising that Biju had died during the journey, they abandoned the body near the Thankalam bypass. They allegedly did not take Biju to the hospital fearing they would have to spend money.

They had told people around the lodge that they were taking the injured Biju to the hospital in the autorickshaw.

Biju had left his native place years ago and reached Kothamangalam.

A probe was held after noticing the injuries on the body.