5,266 new COVID cases in Kerala after 48K tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 5,266 new COVID cases and 5,730 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 70,983.
Of the new cases, 4,746 contracted the virus through contact while 71 had come from outside the state.
Forty-two healthcare workers too tested positive for the virus.
Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 743, 650 and 511 cases respectively.
A total of 48,118 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to test positive in a group of 100, is 10.94.
So far, 96,25,913 samples have been sent for testing.
There are currently 2,18,874 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,07,392 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,482 are in hospitals.
Twenty-one COVID deaths were also confirmed in the state.
With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,743.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam – 743 (688 contact cases)
Kozhikode – 650 (634)
Kottayam – 511 (457)
Pathanamthitta – 496 (454)
Kollam – 484 (480)
Malappuram – 482 (474)
Thrissur – 378 (372)
Alappuzha – 371 (365)
Thiruvananthapuram – 300 (201)
Kannur – 230 (159)
Palakkad – 211 (80)
Idukki – 187 (174)
Wayanad – 153 (149)
Kasaragod - 70 (59)
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram – 382
Kollam – 306
Pathanamthitta – 402
Alappuzha – 471
Kottayam – 424
Idukki – 354
Ernakulam – 725
Thrissur – 484
Palakkad – 429
Malappuram – 387
Kozhikode – 790
Wayanad – 287
Kannur – 197
Kasaragod - 92