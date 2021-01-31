5,266 new COVID cases in Kerala after 48K tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 5,266 new COVID cases and 5,730 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 70,983.



Of the new cases, 4,746 contracted the virus through contact while 71 had come from outside the state.



Forty-two healthcare workers too tested positive for the virus.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 743, 650 and 511 cases respectively.



A total of 48,118 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to test positive in a group of 100, is 10.94.



So far, 96,25,913 samples have been sent for testing.



There are currently 2,18,874 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,07,392 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,482 are in hospitals.



Twenty-one COVID deaths were also confirmed in the state.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,743.



Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam – 743 (688 contact cases)

Kozhikode – 650 (634)

Kottayam – 511 (457)

Pathanamthitta – 496 (454)

Kollam – 484 (480)

Malappuram – 482 (474)

Thrissur – 378 (372)

Alappuzha – 371 (365)

Thiruvananthapuram – 300 (201)

Kannur – 230 (159)

Palakkad – 211 (80)

Idukki – 187 (174)

Wayanad – 153 (149)

Kasaragod - 70 (59)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 382

Kollam – 306

Pathanamthitta – 402

Alappuzha – 471

Kottayam – 424

Idukki – 354

Ernakulam – 725

Thrissur – 484

Palakkad – 429

Malappuram – 387

Kozhikode – 790

Wayanad – 287

Kannur – 197

Kasaragod - 92