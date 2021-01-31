Veteran industrialist CV Jacob dies

Veteran industrialist and chairman of the Synthite Group, C V Jacob, died on Sunday. He was 87.

He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

He was a director of the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

He has served as the vice chairman of the Spices Board and the chairman of the Kolencherry Medical College Special committee.

Jacob founded Synthite, a leading player in spices industries, in 1972.

Over the years Synthite has grown to leave its marks in various sectors such as spices, real estate and hospitality.