Veteran leader KR Gouri to step down as JSS General Secretary

Veteran politician KR Gouri has stepped down from the state general secretary post of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) on Sunday.

However, she is set to remain with the party by taking on the role of president.

Current President A N Rajan Babu will take up the general secretary post while incumbent secretary Sanjeev Somarajan has been appointed as the acting president.

The development came in view of Gouri's poor health. She is 102.

One of the founding members of the Communist movement in Kerala, Gouri has held the post of general secretary since the formation of the party in 1994.

The party was formed when then CPM leader K R Gouri was expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Now, it is affiliated with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala led by CPM.

She is the widow of CPM leader T V Thomas.