E–stamping mandatory for registrations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to introduce from Monday an e-stamping system for all registrations requiring stamp paper. An order in this regard has been issued. The new digital system is aimed at checking the use of fake stamp papers and thereby ensuring that the government doesn't lose out on revenue.

The stamp papers for various requirements will have to be downloaded from the online system of the treasury department after e-payment.

E-stamping will be mandatory for all transactions requiring stamp paper below Rs 1 lakh. Even the stamp paper with a face value of Rs 50 will have to be downloaded from now on.

The e-stamping facility is available only to those who deposit the money through the online system of the treasury department. E-stamps can be downloaded and the printout can be used for registration purposes.

People will not have to pay additional money for e-stamping. Those who do not have direct access to internet facilities will have to depend on other systems.

Sudden move



The principal secretary(taxes) had issued the order regarding e-stamping last Friday. The sudden move has caught people involved in the registration process unprepared. It is alleged sufficient time was not given for issuing directions to the offices and for putting in place the required facilities.



Though it was advertised that the e-stamping system would be implemented in two sub-registrar offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, the official order says the system is applicable to the entire state.

There is still no clarity whether the stamp papers bought from stamp vendors could be used any longer. The order states that steps would be taken to implement the mechanism by linking registration departments Pearl system with the treasury department's portal. Besides, facilities will be arranged for stamp vendors to have a separate login system to buy e-stamped stamp papers.

Anyway, the move would do away with the hassles in obtaining stamp papers. Often public has to run around for stamp papers of certain denominations when they have to conclude the registration.