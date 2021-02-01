3,459 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Monday after 33K tests; 5,215 recover

Kerala recorded 3,459 new COVID-19 cases and 5,215 recoveries on Monday.

The new cases were detected after testing 33,579 samples, taking the test positivity rate to 10.30.

Of the new cases, 3,136 had contracted the virus through contact while 47 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 247 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 69,207.

The state has reported 9,32,637 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 8,59,421 made recovery.

Seventeen COVID deaths too were confirmed in the state taking the official toll to 3,760. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 288 (202 contact cases)

Pathanamthitta - 184 (158)

Kollam - 253 (247)

Idukki - 114 (109)

Kottayam - 302 (279)

Alappuzha - 256 (248)

Ernakulam - 424 (410)

Thrissur - 263 (255)

Palakkad - 145 (64)

Malappuram - 516 (504)

Kozhikode - 432 (412)

Kannur - 157 (134)

Wayanad - 84 (82)

Kasaragod - 41 (32)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 255

Pathanamthitta - 266

Kollam - 332

Idukki - 193

Kottayam - 681

Alappuzha - 493

Ernakulam - 908

Thrissur - 523

Palakkad - 273

Malappuram - 517

Kozhikode - 390

Kannur - 181

Wayanad - 126

Kasaragod - 77

Twenty-nine healthworkers too tested positive for the infection on the day: 9 in Kannur, 5 in Kozhikode, 4 in Thrissur, 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, 2 each in Kollam and Wayanad, 1 each in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Ernakulam.

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 96,59,492 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,18,909 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,07,791 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,118 are in hospital. A total of 1,205 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

Four regions have been designated as hotspots while three were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 376 in the state now.