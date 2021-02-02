Kerala records 5,716 new COVID-19 cases, 5,747 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 9,38,353 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 5,716 fresh cases. The state also registered 5,747 recoveries since Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 52,940 samples have been tested. In total, 97,12,432 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 10.80.

No UK returnee tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. So far, 77 UK returnees tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Of them, 59 people have recovered from the disease. Only 10 were tested positive for new virus strain.

So far, 8,65,168 people recovered from the disease, while 69,157 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,161 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 403 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 56 healthcare workers (Kannur 16, Ernakulam 9, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad 5 each, Kozhikode 4, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Palakkad 3 each, Kollam, Thrissur and Kasaragod 2 each, Kottayam and Malappuram 1) also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 16 more deaths on Tuesday. The official death toll now stands at 3,776.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam – 755 (718 contact cases)

Kottayam – 621 (567)

Kollam – 587 (577)

Thrissur – 565 (553)

Pathanamthitta – 524 (464)

Kozhikode – 501 (485)

Malappuram – 454 (437)

Thiruvananthapuram – 383 (290)

Kannur – 340 (248)

Alappuzha – 313 (310)

Palakkad – 251 (120)

Wayanad – 218 (205)

Idukki – 121 (111)

Kasaragod - 83 (76)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Pathanamthitta – 787

Kozhikode – 750

Ernakulam – 667

Wayanad – 545

Malappuram – 520

Kottayam – 496

Thrissur – 437

Palakkad – 350

Thiruvananthapuram – 326

Kollam – 321

Alappuzha – 249

Kannur – 193

Idukki – 70

Kasaragod - 36

Of the 2,18,347 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,07,408 are home/institutional quarantined and 10,939 hospitalised. As many as 1,149 people were hospitalised since Monday.

65 new hotspots were announced on Tuesday, while 85 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 356 hotspots.