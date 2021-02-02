Liquor price hike comes into effect from today

Thiruvananthapuram: Pay more for your favourite bottle of liquor from this week.

The liquor prices in Kerala has gone up from Monday after the state government had announced a 7 per cent hike in the base price recently. The increase in the price of a bottle of liquor will range from Rs 10 to Rs 90.

With an increase of Rs 40 on a bottle of liquor, the state government would get Rs 35 on account of various taxes, Rs 4 will go to liquor companies and Re 1 to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited or BEVCO.

For liquor worth Rs 100 bought from foreign manufacturers, the sales price including taxes and profit will be Rs 1,170. Of this the government will get Rs 1,049 and the Rs 21 is BEVCO's share.

Earlier the liquor prices were hiked as part of a spike in Covid-19 cess. The liquor manufacturers had demanded a hike of 11.6 per cent in view of the increase in price of spirit.

This is the second price hike in liquor since 2017 November.

Other changes

From now on 750 ml liquor too will be available in glass bottles. The 1.5 litre and 2.5 litre liquor will also be available in glass bottles.

The government had decided not to change the dry day declared on the first of every month.

The BEVCO and the Excise department had demanded that the dry day on first of every month be done away with. However, the government believes that the bar owners were behind the move and there was no need to make any change, especially when the assembly election is round the corner, and annoy the drinking public.