Kochi: The 22nd edition of the Malayala Manorama Budget Speech will be held on Friday at 6 pm.

Eminent researcher on economics and social issues Yamini Aiyar will deliver the speech. She will try to decode the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from different angles.

This year Manorama's Budget Speech will be delivered online due to the continuing restrictions on public gathering due to COVID-19.

Yamini is the president and chief executive of the Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research. She is an expert in developing and formulating economic policies which assist in social development. Her research on primary education is considered to be the largest in the field.

Yamini who completed her higher education from prominent institutions, including the London School of Economics, has authored many research papers and articles analyzing contemporary issues.

She is also an outstanding orator.