UDF likely to allot 7 to 10 seats to Kerala Congress (Joseph)

Thiruvananthapuram: The P J Joseph faction of Kerala Congress has reportedly softened its stand during the ongoing seat-sharing discussions by the constituents of the United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of the state polls. However, the party has taken a firm stand that it is not prepared to settle for less than a dozen seats, but the Congress hasn’t yet accepted the demand.

The Joseph faction had insisted on getting 15 seats which were allotted to the united Kerala Congress (Mani) party in 2016 assembly polls. However, the Congress has made it categorically clear that in the wake of the split caused by Jose K Mani faction in the party, the Joseph group cannot be allotted that many seats.

The Congress leadership has given assurance to Joseph faction on seven seats, source say. Considering the victory possibilities, the Congress leadership is ready to give the latter up to 10 seats.

Joseph's party wants the UDF to emulate the seat allotment ratio being adopted by the LDF for the Jose K Mani's faction. The latter which joined the CPM-led front last year is reportedly getting a fair deal.

But the Kerala Congress (Joseph) camp fears that it is set to lose out in the bargain as the UDF is reportedly about to give more legislative assembly seats to the Muslim League in the upcoming election and this additional seats could be taken from its due share.

'No big deal'

The Joseph faction which is feeling the heat has told the UDF leadership that it was ready to give up Alathur and Taliparamba seats in the north which the party had contested last time. Besides, Joseph said his party was ready to give up the all-important Pala constituency for Mani C Kappan, MLA, if NCP decides to break away from the LDF.

The Congress leadership has pointed out that there is no big deal if the Joseph faction gives up on Left strongholds like Taliparamba and Alathur.

The LDF had won the two constituencies with a margin of over 35,000 votes each in the last election.

Seat swaps

Joseph faction has apprised the Congress that his party would consider swapping a few seats based on victory prospects only after getting assurance on 12 seats.

In Malabar region the Kerala Congress (Joseph) has sought Thiruvambady in place of Perambra.

Both the Congress and Joseph faction will hold talks on seat-sharing again this week.