No foul play in Balabhaskar’s death, finds CBI; Sobi, Arjun to be booked

Thiruvananthapuram: A legal closure is likely in the investigation into the death of popular violinist Balabhaskar following a road accident in late 2018. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that there was no foul play as was suspected by his kin as some of his friends was soon accused in a case pertaining to gold smuggling through airports.

The CBI has arraigned Arjun who was behind the wheels at the time of the accident as an accused in the case. He was made an accused on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The CBI has found that the accident took place because of Arjun’s reckless and careless driving.

A case will also be registered against Kalabhavan Sobi for giving misleading information. He had claimed the presence of some shady characters at the accident spot.

CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Ananthakrishnan filed the chargesheet in the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

The Crime Branch report filed earlier was also on the similar lines.

Unni to seek further probe

However, Balabhaskar's father Unni said that he was not satisfied with the findings of the CBI probe and would go ahead with further legal proceedings in the matter.

The confusion in the witness statements as to who was behind wheels at the time of the mishap was one of the reasons to create suspicion about the death. However, Balabhaskar's wife Lakshmi and witness Nandu had given statements that Arjun was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

However, KSRTC driver Aji who reached the accident spot after the mishap said he had seen Balabhaskar on the driving seat. However, the forensic examination report has cleared the confusion.

The accident

The vehicle in which Balabhaskar, his wife and daughter were returning from Thrissur after a temple visit, met with the accident near Pallipuram in the wee hours of September 25, 2018. The vehicle crashed into a tree on the road side. While the child died on the spot, Balabhaskar succumbed to his injuries in hospital while under treatment.

His wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun sustained serious injuries in the accident.