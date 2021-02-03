Youth get ample representation in Congress election committee after Rahul's nudge

New Delhi: The Congress is gearing up for the Kerala assembly election by lining up experienced leaders along with youth. On the directions of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, several youth have been given adequate representation in the 40-member election committee headed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran.

The committee constituted by the party high command has hinted that more youth would find a place in the candidates list this time.

Veteran leader K V Thomas who was at loggerheads with the state leadership has also been included in the committee.

The main responsibility of the committee is to prepare a list of probable candidates for each constituency.

An election strategy committee headed by former chief minister Oommen Chandy was also recently constituted by the All-India Congress Committee.

The committees on publicity, media and candidate screening will also be constituted in the coming days.

Members of the election committee

A K Antony, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal, Vayalar Ravi, K Muraleedharan, V M Sudheeran, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh, M M Hassan, K V Thomas, P J Kurien, P C Chacko, Benny Behanan, P P Thankachan, Shashi Tharoor, M K Raghavan, Adoor Prakash, V D Satheeshan, T N Prathapan, Aryadan Mohammad, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K C Joseph, V S Sivakumar, A P Anil Kumar, Joseph Vazhakkan, P C Vishnunath, Shanimol Usman, Pandalam Sudhakaran, Laly Vincent, Ramya Haridas, V T Balram, Roji M John, T Siddique and Vidya Balakrishnan.

Shafi Parambil (Youth Congress), K M Abhijith (KSU) Lathika Subhash (Mahila Congress) and Abu Salam (Seva Dal) who are the presidents of the frontal organizations of the party have also been included in the committee. They comprise the other four members in the 40-member panel.

The AICC research division has appointed Mahesh Moorthy and Leni S Jadhav as Kerala in-charges.