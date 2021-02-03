Kerala records 6,356 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, caseload rises to 9.44 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 9,44,709 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 6,356 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,380 recoveries since Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 59,635 samples have been tested. In total, 97,72,067 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 10.66 per cent.

One person, who returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of UK returnees contracted the virus to 78.

So far, 8,71,548 people recovered from the disease, while 69,113 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,817 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 413 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 42 healthcare workers (Kannur 13, Wayanad 6, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode 5 each, Thrissur 4, Palakkad 3, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram 2 each, Ernakulam and Idukki 1 each) also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 20 more deaths on Wednesday. The official death toll now stands at 3,796.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam – 871 (853 contact cases)

Kozhikode – 741 (700)

Kollam – 690 (685)

Pathanamthitta – 597 (542)

Kottayam – 558 (553)

Thiruvananthapuram – 489 (384)

Thrissur – 479 (466)

Alappuzha – 395 (391)

Malappuram – 383 (370)

Kannur – 297 (225)

Palakkad – 275 (134)

Idukki – 268 (253)

Wayanad – 190 (177)

Kasaragod – 93 (84)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Kollam – 1,308

Ernakulam – 909

Kozhikode – 790

Thiruvananthapuram – 571

Thrissur – 559

Malappuram – 554

Alappuzha – 359

Kottayam – 341

Palakkad – 254

Kannur – 286

Pathanamthitta – 234

Kasaragod – 90

Idukki – 76

Wayanad – 49

Of the 2,18,318 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,07,315 are home/institutional quarantined and 11,003 hospitalised. As many as 1,472 people were hospitalised since Tuesday.

30 new places were designated as hotspots on Wednesday, while 11 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 376 hotspots.