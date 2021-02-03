Impostor sets traps at police headquarters! Arrested over nearly a decade-old fraud

Kottayam: An intrepid youth who cheated people after masquerading as an officer based at the police headquarters was arrested here the other day following the intervention of Kerala chief minister.

Sumodh K Abraham, 39, of Kumrakamkotath was arrested in connection with a complaint of taking Rs 61 lakh from two persons for a land transaction on behalf of a relative of a woman Director General of Police. The cheating allegedly took place in 2012-13.

The police initiated the action on the basis of the complaint filed by Saiju Lal of Nattakom and Mithun K Prabhakar of Kalathipadi.

The complainants were once Sumodh's friends.

Successful ruse

Sumodh duped his friends after summoning them to the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. He made them believe about his job at the police headquarters.

While speaking to his friends in the visitors room of the police headquarters, Sumodh rose from his seat to salute top officers passing by! On seeing this friends were more than convinced about his close connections with the top police officials.

Sumodh told the complainants that the woman DGP was his close friend and her uncle was going to visit his daughter who is living abroad. Therefore he had entrusted him with the task of disposing of 12 cents of land that he owns beside the road leading from Thampanoor to the police headquarters. He promised his friends that he would give a suitable amount as share to them after buying the land and then selling it off. Subsequently, he took money from them for land purchase.

However, it was only in 2017 that the complainants came to know that Sumodh had not disposed of the land and as claimed he had no job in police headquarters. Soon after realising that they had been taken for a ride, the complaints submitted a complaint to the police and the Kerala chief minister.

With the police launching a probe on the directions of the chief minister, Sumodh took anticipatory bail. He was summoned by the Thiruvananthapuram East police station on Tuesday and was let off after registering his arrest.