IUML leader Kunhalikutty resigns from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: P K Kunhalikutty, Member of Parliament from Kerala's Malappuram constituency, on Wednesday resigned from the post, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The Muslim League leader submitted his resignation at the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber.

The move was came as a result of the party's decision to field him in the upcoming assembly polls. The decision was taken in last December.

Kunhalikutty is likely to choose either his old bastion Vengara or Malappuram constituency.

The former state industry minister is considered the most powerful IUML leader in the state and is a major trouble-shooter for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The UDF had faced a major drubbing in the recent local body elections and voices of dissent appeared against the state Congress leadership.

Kunhalikutty was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2017 by-election following the demise of IUML veteran E Ahamed. Later, he was re-elected from Malappuram in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The IUML is yet to decide on candidacy for Malappuram Lok sabha by-election, which is expected to be held along with assembly polls.