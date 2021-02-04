Kerala govt decides to regularise 114 contractual employees at C-DIT

Thiruvananthapuram: A move to regularise the services of temporary employees, who are mostly Left party sympathisers, has begun before the Model Code of Conduct for the Kerala Assembly Election comes into effect. Already the services of 114 employees working on contract at the C-DIT have been regularised as the Cabinet took a decision in this regard on Wednesday. The decision was taken while ignoring an objection raised by Mohammed Y Safirulla, Additional Secretary (IT Department).

The Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) is an undertaking of the Kerala government.

Government's defence

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials concerned to place all files concerning the regularisation of temporary workers before the Cabinet.

The matters concerning the regularisation of temporary staff are being brought directly before the Cabinet to circumvent the objection of secretaries of the law and finance departments. But it may be recalled that the Supreme Court in the Uma Devi vs Government of Karnataka case in 2006, had held that regularising temporary staff using powers vested with the government was a violation of the Constitution.

But the Kerala government claims that such regularisation had been carried out earlier too, and staff of all trade unions have been included in it.

Short list ready

With the regularisation move on, the lists of employees, with the backing of the ministers, their personal staff and the parties, have been sent from the directorates and the institutions to the departments. Though the finance department, law department and the respective department secretaries have registered their token objections, the attempt is to rapidly move the files to the Cabinet and take a decision.

Employees, who have been working on contract basis for over 10 years, will be made permanent. With the promise of regularisation, money was allegedly collected from such employees from last month itself.

The most number of employees are being regularised at the institutions of the health department.

A file to regularise 13 employees of the Kerala State Remote Sensing And Environment Centre has also reached the CM's office. The recommendations from other departments will also be made this week. The regularization of temporary staff at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration and KELTRON were approved by the Cabinet last month.

Young leader too on the list

A file to regularise 28 employees at the State Council of Educational Research and Training has also been prepared. A district leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India is also reportedly on the list.

Welfare pension for 12 lakh MGNREGS workers

The government has decided to form a welfare fund board to give monthly pension to old workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

About 12 lakh people above 60 years will be eligible.

The pension would be given to all aged 60 and above, and those have made continuous contributions till the age of 60. The monthly contribution is Rs 50. If the member dies, then financial aid would be given to the family.

Those in the 18-55 age group can also take membership.