Ready to take on Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom: Shama Mohamed

Kannur: The outcome of an electoral battle against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his legislative assembly constituency Dharmadom in this Kerala district is a foregone conclusion. Still, the United Democratic Front is reportedly keen to take the fight to the rival Left Democratic Front camp by fielding at least a celebrity candidate like health professional Shama Mohamed or actor Dhramajan in the ensuing state polls.

Shama, who is also a spokesperson of the All-India Congress Committee, has expressed her intent to take on Pinarayi in his bastion.

"I am ready to contest against Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom if the party directs me so," Shama said while responding to a query whether she would mind a battle from where the CM had it easy in back-to-back polls.

Pinarayi had won the last two state polls from Dharmadom with victory margins of over 30,000 votes against Mambaram Divakaran of the Congress.

Shama could be a probable Congress candidate in Dharmadom or elsewhere in the state in the assembly election.

Dalit Congress demand

Meanwhile, the Dalit Congress has suggested that actor Dharmajan Bolgatty should be considered as a candidate for Dharmadom rather than the reserved constituency of Balussery in Kozhikode district. The former reasoned that it is not prudent to field a celebrity in a seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

Earlier it was reported the popular film comic is serious about contesting on behalf of the Congress in the assembly election and the party has already carried out talks in this regard. Even Congress sources in Balussery confided that Dharmajan is being considered as a candidate from here.

Both Balussery and Dharmadom are Left bastions and Congress is intent on a serious bid to capture or at least put up a strong fight in the coming polls.