UDF leaders booked in Kannur for violating Covid-19 curbs during Chennithala's rally

Kannur: Several leaders and activists of the United Democratic Front (UDF) were booked for violating Covid-19 curbs at two places here while participating in the pan-Kerala rally being held by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Police cases were registered only in connection with the meetings held in Sreekandapuram and Taliparamba, even though public receptions were organised for the rally at 11 places in the Kannur district over two days.

In Sreekandapuram the police registered cases against 100 persons, including KPCC general secretary and municipal chairperson K P Philomina, and block Congress president M O Madhavan.

In Taliparamba cases were registered against 26 leaders, including CMP general secretary C P John, DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni, KPCC general secretary Sony Sebastian and Mahila Congress district president Rajani Ramanand.

Besides, cases have also been registered against 400 other identifiable persons.

The KSU district committee organised a protest in front of the Kannur District Collectorate against the police action.

The rally, named Aishwarya Kerala Yatra, is being held in the run-up to the Kerala Assembly Election to be held in a few months.