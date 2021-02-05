Cash-for-marks scam continues as Kerala University authorities condone tampering | Part 1

Universities too are rife with corruption and other instances of moral turpitude. Occasional reports about the sale of marks sully educational institutions. The University of Kerala too is not immune from this vice as a recent scam linked to revaluation of answer sheets attests. Shockingly, a section officer who took bribes and “corrected” the marks of scores of candidates has escaped with a lenient punishment even after it was known that he was a repeat offender. Moreover, mark tampering continues here even as it had come to light a few years ago and probes were initiated, only to be followed by half-hearted measures by the authorities.

Section officer identified

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr PP Ajayakumar, who investigated the charges pertaining to the final-semester examination of a few vocational degree courses, blamed a section officer in his report.

"The first step is to humiliate the students who do not clear the exam. After that, the officer comforts them and says he would be able to help them. He subsequently takes a bribe and corrects the marks. He was found to have corrected marks not only in his own section but also in another section," the PVC's report states.

Evidence was collected from six students when the irregularity came to light. They handed over to the PVC the voice clip of the conversation they had had with the section officer. In the initial phases when evidence was being collected, the section officer argued that someone else had indulged in the malpractice by using his password. He, however, pleaded guilty after he was made to hear the clip of his conversation with the students.

It is estimated that at least 74 students benefitted from this Section Officer's intervention.

Syndicate action

The University Syndicate has already taken action against the culprit. It tried to wriggle out of the shameful episode by just suspending the officer for a crime that should have resulted in his dismissal.

At the syndicate meeting the PVC had played out the audio recordings that incriminate the Section Officer.

Repeat offender

The Section Officer was found involved in mark correction cases before too. The authorities had then blamed software problems for the spurt in marks and they let him get away with the crime by transferring him. Had the authorities taken strict action then, the irregularities would not have been repeated.

Political and other hassles likely prevent the university authorities from taking harsh measures against him.

Not unprecedented

Mark cheating in this manner has been happening at the Kerala University for at least four years and had likely started with the BBA and BCA courses. Earlier probe had revealed that marks were added by tampering with the computer in the examination section after getting hold of the username and password of the Deputy Registrar who had moved to a posting in another place. About 900 students had gained from this manipulation.

Moreover 380 other students had passed the graduation course thanks to illegal extra moderation. Of these, 23 were awarded graduation certificates in a hurry. When the matter came out in the media, a commission of inquiry was appointed and the Deputy Registrar in-charge was suspended.

The expert panel’s finding was that the error was due to a software glitch. Had the students who benefited from the correction been called and questioned, the commission could have found out who was behind the moderation scam. Instead, the university authorities blamed the software. Although a police complaint was lodged, the university did not hand over any documents and the investigation stalled.

Validity of certificates

The 23 graduation certificates issued in a hurry have not yet been withdrawn. Authorities have been deferring taking a decision, saying it needed the Governor's permission. Many have obtained a job with these certificates. If the university asks for its return, the former students who had benefited will go to court.

The rot within

It is suspected that a lobby based in the university is engaged in correcting the marks of students so that they could secure pass. However, details of the racket have not come out as yet as its operations are carried out in a highly secretive manner.

Other officials like the section officer too could be involved. An outside agency will have to investigate the matter to get to the root of the problem, but that is not happening due to political reasons. The university authorities say the case will be handed over to the police, however, few are hopeful of a drastic turnaround in the affairs at the prominent seat of learning in the Kerala capital.