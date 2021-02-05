COVID-19: 5,610 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 6,653 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: With 5,610 coronavirus positive cases on Friday, Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases in the country.

Kerala has been reporting as many or more recoveries as new cases for the past several days and the active case pool which had been on the rise has since then dropped to less than 70,000 cases.

The total caseload has mounted to 9,56,412, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press meet.

As many as 6,653 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries so far to 8,84,542.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 91,931 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 6.10 per cent.

With 19 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,832.

Of the positive cases, 28 are health workers, 101 had come from outside the state and 5,131 had been infected through contact. The source of infection of 350 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 714 (687 through contact)

Kozhikode- 706 (688)

Malappuram- 605 (577)

Pathanamthitta- 521 (478)

Thrissur- 495 (485)

Kottayam- 458 (421)

Thiruvananthapuram- 444 (332)

Kollam- 391 (383)

Alappuzha- 310 (301)

Kannur- 253 (209)

Idukki- 232 (218)

Palakkad- 219 (108)

Wayanad- 163 (154)

Kasaragod- 99 (90)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 416

Kollam- 781

Pathanamthitta- 467

Alappuzha- 594

Kottayam- 466

Idukki- 330

Ernakulam- 802

Thrissur- 494

Palakkad- 203

Malappuram- 538

Kozhikode- 809

Wayanad- 354

Kannur- 354

Kasaragod- 45

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,15,653 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,04,693 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,960 are in hospitals.

1,540 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 99,48,005 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Friday, 34 more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 425 in the state.