COVID-19 spreads in Kerala Secretariat, canteen election likely trigger

Thiruvananthapuram: The seat of the Kerala state government has been badly hit by COVID-19 as several employees have been found positive for the disease. Currently, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 55 people based at the Secretariat. After the finance department, the infection has spreading to the public administration and law departments.

A recent election to the administrative body of the Secretariat canteen could have facilitated the spread.

The election to the canteen cooperative society was held last week. As many as 5,500 people turned up to vote and reportedly crowded around, violating the regulations. Ahead of this, campaigning and several meetings were also held. Nor was the COVID-19 protocol followed during the victory celebration on Friday.

The housing cooperative society has been shut.

The Secretariat Action Council has demanded that the COVID-19 testing should be increased and the staff attendance should be reduced to 50 per cent.

Though strict regulations have been imposed over visitors, the COVID-19 is yet to be brought under control. Three gates of the Secretariat have been shut for a month to keep out the media personnel and the public. Entry is allowed only through the Cantonment gate. Even then, an official has to recommend to the guard at the gate to let the visitor in.