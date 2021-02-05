Left-backed independent may enter the poll fray against Oommen Chandy

Kottayam: A Left-backed independent candidate may take on former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency in the soon-to-be-held election in Kerala if he indeed contests from here yet again. The CPM is reportedly weighing on this option even as Congress sources say Chandy's candidature is almost certain despite a few rumours to the contrary doing the rounds.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) sniffs a chance in the Congress bastion in the state polls this year after the Kerala Congress (Mani) joined it last year. The results of the recent civic polls also have emboldened the LDF to make a strong bid to take Puthuppally which has been insurmountable for it in the last half a century.

The LDF had won in 6 village panchayats falling within the Puthupally assembly constituency during the civic polls in December 2020.

Of late the LDF has been fielding independent candidates in certain constituencies across the state and the tactic has paid handsome dividends as a few results of Lok Sabha and assembly polls suggest.

If the LDF intends otherwise, the CPM will give another try for Puthuppally with a party candidate. Jaick C. Thomas, the losing CPM candidate in 2016, could yet again be fielded to take on Chandy who has still managed to retain his charm on the voters in his pocket borough.

Other likely contenders for the LDF ticket are K M Radhakrishan, T R Raghunathan, K Anil Kumar and Reji Zachariah.

Unconfirmed reports suggest Chandy's son could also make his poll debut in Puthuppally.