Thiruvananthapuram: Several Leftist leaders in Kerala have been blamed for nepotism. Appointments to jobs in government service and in institutions have come under scrutiny for violation of norms. A minister had to even step down in the early phase of the Left Democratic Government. Now, the appointment of the wife of former Member of the Parliament M B Rajesh in the Sanskrit University, Kalady, has come under a cloud though the Vice-Chancellor claimed the process was without any blemish.

However, Dr Umar Tharammel, a subject expert in the interview board, has alleged malpractice. The board comprised seven members including the VC, a representative of the Governor, Dean, three subject experts and the Head of the Department.



In a Facebook post, Umar said that R Ninitha, Rajesh’s wife, was appointed as an Assistant Professor of Malayalam bypassing other candidates having higher qualifications.



Umar pointed out that it was probably for the first time that the rank list of a faculty appointment was turned entirely upside down in a Kerala university. “I have already informed the university authorities of my dissent and that I oppose this appointment. I also hereby announce to the academic community that I will never ever take up the task of a subject expert again,” he said.



Rajesh, who is a CPM leader, said that it was for the Vice-Chancellor to respond on the matter. When contacted, Umar said that he stood by his allegation.



VC’s defence



However, Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Dharmaraj Adat refuted the allegations, saying that all proper procedures were followed in the appointment.



The selection process was fair, he claimed.



“Each member notes down the mark given by him or her by hand, which cannot be corrected later. This mark can be presented as proof before any court. Moreover, the final list is prepared based on guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC). All these procedures are checked by a panel comprising external experts and another committee of Syndicate members. None of these rules was violated. Even though 17 appointments took place in various subjects, no other complaints have been received,” Adat clarified.



Meanwhile, the Save University Campaign Committee has submitted a memorandum to the Governor, who is the Chancellor of all universities in the state, seeking a probe into the affair.



Ninitha had secured first rank in the interview for the Assistant Professor's post.



In the rank list approved by the Syndicate of the University on January 21, Ninitha was placed first in the Muslim quota, followed by K P A Haseena and V Hikmathullah.



Other similar rows



Appointments of the spouses of other Left leaders also had sparked a row earlier. The leaders include K K Ragesh MP, A N Shamseer MLA, former MPs P Rajeev and P K Biju and DYFI state secretary A A Raheem.

