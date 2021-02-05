New type of ration card for inmates of old-age homes, monasteries soon

Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to ensure food security to individuals leading an isolated life by choice or compulsion, the Kerala government has decided to allot them a ration card.

This would be the fifth category of ration cards in the state. Only individuals instead of families would be eligible, though conditions apply.

The new card is meant for residents of non-government old-age homes, nunneries, destitute homes, monasteries or ashrams, charitable hospitals, and welfare institutions. This would not be categorised as priority or non-priority ones.

An order has been issued, entrusting the Civil Supplies Director to decide on the colour of the card and the ration share.

Aadhaar, the 12-digit identification number, would be the basis for the new card.

A few exclusions

The new card will also not be allowed for residents of monasteries or ashrams and hospitals which are already covered in government welfare schemes. They would be issued the cards as per the current norms.

The new card will also not be given to those already included in ration cards in Kerala or elsewhere.