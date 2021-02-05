Pinarayi's social media warriors likely to get permanent posting in Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: The members of the social media team of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too are likely to be made permanent employees of the state government.

The services of several temporary or contractual employees serving the state administration at various levels and in different agencies are about to be regularised in a pre-poll munificence of the Left Democratic Front government.

As part of the move the government has again brought out the file containing the proposal to regularise the services of the team which handles chief minister's social media accounts.

The services of 10 members of this team besides 30 more persons who are close to the Left party, who were appointed two months after the LDF came to power in 2016, are likely to benefit.

The other day the Cabinet had recommended the regularisation of 114 C-DIT staff with more than 10 years service. However, the social media team has not completed even five years in service. When an attempt was made to regularise their services about 6 months ago, the trade unions based in C-DIT had raised a hue and cry.

The regularisation of their services will be carried out by amending the special rules, sources say.

Applications galore at Finance department

The Finance department is flooded with recommendations to regularise contract workers employed in various government institutions.

Such files include those pertaining to the regularisation of 180 persons in the Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society (KHRWS), 60 in Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (KEPCO) and 7 in the Kerala Livestock Development Board.

In other departments

The recommendation for regularising the services of three drivers of the State Human Rights Commission has reached the law department.

An order has been already issued for appointing seven people as multi-tasking personnel in the KINFRA which is under the industries department. This post is meant for managers and high qualification is required, but the applications have been sought from persons who have the basic qualification of pre-degree and basic computer experience.

For more than a month now, huge amount is reportedly being collected by Leftist employee union representatives from the job aspirants on the promise that their posting would be cleared in the Cabinet.

The most number of employees are being regularised at the institutions of the health department.

New posts likely

Kerala Chief Minister has directed officials concerned to place all files concerning the regularisation of temporary workers before the Cabinet.

New posts will have to be created if the recommendations coming from various departments for regularisation of temporary workers have to be implemented. This would incur financial liabilities worth crores of rupees for the government.

The temporary employees who are being regularised are mostly Left party sympathisers. The process is being hurried as the orders have to be issued before the Model Code of Conduct for the assembly election comes into effect.