Seven youths held over rape of Kollam girl, had lured her online

Kollam: Seven youths have been arrested over sexually abusing a Plus-One student. The case was reported from the Pooyappilli police station in Kollam district.

The parents of the girl had filed a complaint with the police that she was missing from the night of January 29. Subsequent investigation revealed that the girl had been trapped by the youths after befriending her on social media two months ago.

According to the police, the youths had struck a friendship with the girl on social media. Soon, they lured her to the house of Hriday, one among the accused, and was allegedly raped there.

The police complaint was filed the very day, January 29, she had left home. A few days later, as she returned to her house the police took her statement, based on which four youths were initially arrested.

On Thursday, the police nabbed three more accused. They are Muhammed Noufal (21), Muhammed Sajad (19) and Ahammed Shah (21), all belonging to the Minikunnu Colony in Varkala.

The four youths earlier nabbed are, Hriday (19) of Nallila; Jayakrishnan (21) of Pallimon; Rafeek (22) of Pazhangalam and Abhijith (21) of Nedumbana.

All the accused have been remanded.

The investigation was carried out by Pooyappilli Inspector Vinod Chandran; Sub-Inpector Rajan Babu and ASIs Anil Kumar, Vijayakumar and Biju.