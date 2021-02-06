5,942 new COVID cases in Kerala after 82K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 5,942 new cases and 6,178 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the total number of COVID cases in the state fell to 67,543.

So far, 8,90,720 have been cured of the virus in the state.

Of the new cases, 5,420 contracted the virus through contact while 98 had come from outside the state.

Thirty heathcare workers too tested positive for the virus.

A total of 82,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With this, the state has conducted 1 crore tests.

The test positivity rate (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is 7.18.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 898, 696 and 652 cases respectively.

Sixteen COVID deaths were confirmed in the state taking the COVID death toll to 3,848.

There are currently 2,19,050 people under surveillance across the state.

Of them, 2,08,113 are under home or institutional quarantine while 10,937 are in hospitals.