COVID-19: 6,075 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday, 5,948 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,075 new coronavirus positive cases after 65,517 tests on Sunday. The state also registered 5,948 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The test positivity rate now stands at 9.27.

With 19 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 3867.

Of the new cases, 5,603 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 335 among them is unknown.

As many as 110 infected persons came from outside the state.

The state has reported 9,68,438 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 8,96,668 persons recovered. The remaining 67,650 patients are undergoing treatment.

According to the results of the third sero survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 in Kerala is only nearly half of the national average.

The sero survey results show that 21 per cent of people have been exposed to COVID-19 in India. Whereas in Kerala, it is 11.6 per cent.

A UK returnee has tested positive in the last 24 hours. With this so far 80 people who had returned from Britain have tested positive for the virus and the samples of 62 persons has come out negative.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kollam – 824 (812 contact cases)

Malappuram – 671 (645)

Kozhikode – 663 (653)

Kottayam – 639 (594)

Pathanamthitta – 570 (521)

Ernakulam – 558 (524)

Thiruvananthapuram – 442 (358)

Thrissur – 421 (408)

Alappuzha – 368 (350)

Kannur – 254 (187)

Wayanad – 212 (198)

Idukki – 207 (83)

Palakkad – 159 (83)

Kasaragod - 87 (72)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 525

Kollam – 552

Pathanamthitta – 224

Alappuzha – 257

Kottayam – 709

Idukki – 354

Ernakulam – 726

Thrissur – 398

Palakkad – 252

Malappuram – 670

Kozhikode – 623

Wayanad – 263

Kannur – 328

Kasaragod – 67

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,24,659 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,13,774 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,885 are in hospitals.

1,270 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 1,00,96,326 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Sunday, 11 more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number to 445 in the state.