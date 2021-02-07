KIIFB aids nation's development, there's an attempt to belittle it: Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: The attack on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was an attempt to discredit and belittle the best agency that helps with the development of the entire country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Every child knows what the agency does, he said while inaugurating 111 school buildings constructed as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

It is KIIFB that has effectively assisted in the development of school infrastructure in the state. The government's only concern was the development of the state. Of the schools inaugurated, 22 were constructed with financial assistance of Rs 5 crore from KIIFB for each building, and 21 with aid of Rs 3 crore each from the agency. The remaining 68 schools of the 111 inaugurated have been built with other funds, he said.

The government was able to provide necessary support to the education sector and take it forward without any problem even during the COVID pandemic. The state rallied together to help implement the online education system efficiently. Students arriving at schools post COVID will see schools that are markedly different from what they were before, he said.

A stage has now been reached where children studying in schools in villages will also be getting world-class education, he said.

Minister C Raveendranath presided over the function. Minister Thomas Isaac was the chief guest. Public Education secretary A Shajahan, director K Jeevan Babu and Kite CEO K Anwar Sadat addressed the gathering.