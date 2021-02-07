Irregularities in filling of diesel, KSRTC for strict action

The online inspection system put in place in KSRTC to check the expenses incurred on fuel is being sabotaged at many places.

The standing instruction is to feed the information regarding diesel consumed daily on the online system. It has been found that certain depots were not complying with the instructions.

The Chief Office has warned that strict action would be taken against those who are not providing the exact details of fuel consumption. The Chief Office is planning to report the irregularities directly to the managing director. The KSRTC buses fill diesel at the corporation depots.

A major portion of KSRTC 's income is spent on fuel. Automation system was installed in the pumps of KSRTC depots to check the increasing expenses on fuel especially in the wake of hike in prices of diesel.

It was in this backdrop that officials were directed to furnish the following details through the online system; the amount of diesel filled in each bus, distance covered by the bus and per km milage of buses. The information received through the IPCL website of the IOC is being monitored and analysed at the Chief Office.

It was found that many depots had given incomplete information through the online system. In Mavellikara depot, 21 buses filled diesel on February 4. However, the details of the buses have not been provided.

Salary delay in KSRTC



KSRTC employees say that they have not received the salary for the month of January yet.



Normally the salary is disbursed on the first of every month. The staff complained that because of the salary delay they are facing a lot of difficulties.

TDF leaders alleged that the management was deliberately delaying salary because the trade union s had opposed the privatisation of KSRTC.