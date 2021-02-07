COVID-19: Two Malappuram schools shut after 262, including students and teachers, test positive

Malappuram: Two higher-secondary schools in Malappuram district was shut after 262 including students, teachers and other staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A total of 148 students and 39 staff at the Government Higher Secondary School at Maranchery where found infected. At the Vannery Higher Secondary School in Perumbadappa, 39 students and 36 teachers tested positive.

All the infected students are from the tenth standard.

The district medical officer said that none of the infected are in serious condition. The DMO has given directions to shut down both the schools.

Regular classes resumed for tenth standard students at both schools on January 25.

The Covid tests were conducted after a student at the Maranchery school contracted the virus. All those who came in the student's contact list underwent RT–PCR tests the other day. Out of the 633 samples tested, 187 turned out to be positive.

Students and staff of Vannery school were subjected to RT-PCR tests after a teacher there was found to be infected last week.

All the infected and their immediate contacts were instructed to undergo home isolation.

The Health Department informed that the higher-secondary students and staff of both schools will also be subjected to tests in the coming days.