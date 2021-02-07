Rules amended to ensure pension for Kerala CM's personal staff

In a move that has raised several eyebrows, the Kerala Cabinet decided to rewrite the special rules to ensure pension for seven staff members of the chief minister and that too just on the strength of a government order.

With this amendment the number of persons to be appointed as personal staff of the chief minister has been increased from 30 to 37. The Cabinet meeting held last week decided to amend the personal staff special rules to regularise the appointments of chief minister's press advisor, press Secretary, political Secretary, clerk of his staff, assistant and driver. The decision was taken without any consultation with the law department and just on the basis of the opinion received from the finance department .

The rules would be amended by general administration department with retrospective effect from a month after the incumbent government came to power.

As per September 11, 2011 order of the GAD department , the chief minister , ministers, chief whip, opposition leader can appoint 30 personal staff including private secretary, additional private secretary, Assistant private secretary as personal staff.

Besides, the chief minister can also appoint a secretary level officer . The staff would be entitled to receive government pension on completion of two years in service.

The appointment of political secretary, press adviser, press secretary, political secretary's staff were not part of personal staff as per the special rules which formed the basis of such appointments. The present government appointed persons from the party mouthpiece to these posts. The salary of the staff ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh. To avoid queries from the AG for granting pension to people who have not been appointed as per rules, it was decided to amend the rules before the government's tenure got over.

Among the staff members the press secretary has not completed two years in service hence he is not eligible for pension.

Govt had earlier restricted personal staff to 25

It is ironical that the government which decided in principle to appoint 25 persons instead of 30 as personal staff has now paved the way for 37. The Pay Commission had recently recommended that instead of two years, pension should be granted to staff only on completion of four years in service .

Finance department raises query about antecedents of staff

The department order pertaining to the amendments to special rules carried out as per December 24 Cabinet decision was forwarded to the finance department. The finance department returned the file seeking clarity on the persons who were mentioned as the personal staff of the political Secretary.

The chief minister later noted on the file:"The chief minister has the powers to appoint persons not exceeding 7, as personal staff. "

Subsequently the Cabinet decided to amend the special rules.