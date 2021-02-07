Sick cart-eatery owner gets water arrear bill of over Rs 50 lakh

Kumarakom: A resident of Attipeedika in the Kunnappally area of Kumarakom running a cart-eatery has received a notice from the Water Authority stating that he has a bill arrears of more than Rs 50 lakh.

George Abraham of Mulayil has received the notice saying he owes Rs 51,34,591 to the authority. He had taken a water connection 25 years ago when he was running a tea shop at the boat jetty. But, five years later, he got it disconnected. The consumer number of the connection was 383|N.

The Water Authority’s sub-division concerned has told him that the water connection will be disconnected if the arrears are not paid before February 28. After running the tea shop at the jetty, George has been operating a cart-eatery. He received the notice regarding the arrears at his home on Saturday morning.

George lives with his wife Vincy and three daughters in a house built on three cents of land provided by a private individual in Vallarapally. George is sick and cannot run the cart-eatery. His wife Vincy takes care of the household by making snacks at home and selling them through the cart-shop.

The family is baffled by the bill for over Rs 50 lakh. Water Authority officials said he would have received the notice of arrears because he may not have officially got the water connection disconnected. If he files a complaint, the authority will look into it, they said.