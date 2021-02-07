Malayalam
SUN FEB 7, 2021 5:37 PM IST
UDF promises law to make failure to report vacancies criminal offence

Ramesh Chennithala
Ramesh Chennithala speaks at a rally in Malappuram. Photo: Ramesh Chennithala/Facebook
Our Correspondent
Published: February 07, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Topic | Malappuram

The opposition UDF in Kerala has promised to bring in a law that will make the failure of officials to report vacancies of government jobs a criminal offence.

Chennithala promised that if the UDF came to power it will make the action of officials not reporting vacancies, a criminal offence.

The opposition leader was speaking at various public meetings organised on the second day of his Aishwarya  Yathra's Malappuram district tour.

He said minister E P  Jayarajan  recently remarked that the government had regularised the services of temporary employees on humanitarian considerations.   But the government is not showing the same humanitarian consideration for those in the rank list.

Chennithala said instead of dilly dallying  on the Sabarimala issue the chief minister should make it clear whether he is with the beleivers or he is still standing  firm on his previous stand.

He said the chief minister has not yet shed  his fake posture of Renaissance leader. The chief minister should be prepared to say sorry to the devotees for the assault unleashed on them.

Chennithala said the government had become jittery due to the massive support received by his Aishwarya Kerala Yathra and that's why it is threatening to take action against people alleging violation. of Covid protocol.  On the other hand the government has no problem in crowds thronging the adalats convened by  ministers. Two ministers who took part in the adalats were tested positive for Covid, he said.

