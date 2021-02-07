Woman kills six-year-old son in Palakkad

A woman killed her six-year-old son by slitting his throat at Poolakkad in Kerala's Palakkad district. Shahida murdered her third and youngest son Aamil inside a bathroom in their house around 4 am on Sunday.

Shahida, who is three months pregnant, herself informed the police about the crime after collecting the number from a neighbour. Shahida's husband Sulaiman came to know about the tragedy only after this.

Shahida has been taken into custody by the police.

Neighbours said they did not know if the woman was suffering from any problem.

The police have not given any official statement on the incident.