COVID-19: 3,742 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, total recoveries cross 9L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,742 new coronavirus positive cases and 5,959 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The state has reported 9,72,180 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 9,02,627 persons recovered. The remaining 65,414 patients are undergoing treatment.

In the last 24 hours, 47,927 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate is 7.81 per cent.

The test positivity rate which was above 10 per cent came down to an average of 7 per cent in the past few days. However, there is not much change in the average number of infected cases being reported daily.

With 16 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,883.

Of the new cases, 3,379 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 264 among them is unknown.

As many as 72 infected persons came from outside the state.

A UK returnee is among those who tested positive for the virus. With this so far 81 people who had returned from Britain have tested positive for the virus and the samples of 62 persons has come out negative.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 503 (contact cases - 476)

Ernakulam 431 (396)

Kozhikode 403 (391)

Thiruvananthapuram 380 (276)

Kottayam 363 (337)

Kollam 333 (324)

Alappuzha 317 (313)

Thrissur 288 (278)

Pathanamthitta 244 (213)

Kannur 145 (112)

Idukki 126 (119)

Palakkad 102 (50)

Wayanad 71 (63)

Kasaragod 36 (31)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 248

Kollam 891

Pathanamthitta 443

Alappuzha 467

Kottayam 461

Idukki 545

Ernakulam 627

Thrissur 483

Palakkad 192

Malappuram 728

Kozhikode 410

Wayanad 181

Kannur 201

Kasaragod 82

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,24,759 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,14,095 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,664 are in hospitals.

1,264 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 1,01,44,253 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, seven more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number of hotspots to 452 in the state.