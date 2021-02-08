How personal staff of ministers in Kerala strain state's finances

Thiruvananthapuram: A spoils system of sorts is being perpetuated by alternating governments in Kerala across the political divide by way of appointing personal staff of ministers, including the chief minister.

The cronies of political leaders who are appointed as press advisor, press secretary, political secretary and the like are even assured of pension after completing just two years! After the incumbent Left Democratic Front government completed two years in office in 2018 as many as 25 personal staff of chief minister and ministers moved out to pave the way for others so that they too can avail the pension.

As per norms, a personal staff member has to complete two years in service to get the pension. Hence after two years the first set of staff which became entitled to pension resign, paving the way for the appointment of a fresh batch of staff. The latter continue for the remaining term of the government and attain eligibility for receiving the pension.

As at least 25 personal staff members resigned even before the LDF government reached halfway of its tenure and new drafts were in subsequently, the pension liability doubled.

Old practice



For years ruling parties in Kerala irrespective of their political and ideological differences have been thus misusing lax rules to ensure pension for their lackeys.



It was in this backdrop that the Pay Commission recommended that the minimum period of service of the personal staff of chief minister, ministers and opposition leader should be raised from two to four years for getting pension.

The last cabinet meeting decided to amend the rules to grant pension to chief minister's personal staff including press advisor, press secretary, political secretary and his four staff.

Of these, the press advisor, political secretary and his four staff would get a pension when they demit office. The press secretary would receive an additional pension as he had previously worked in the personal staff of the power minister.

Finance department bypassed

The finance department was not keen on increasing the strength of the chief minister's personal staff from 30 to 37. Since the law department would have objected to the move, the file was not sent for its perusal.



During the tenure of previous governments, the posts of political secretary and press secretary were either temporary or deputation appointments; hence they were not entitled to the pension.

Now with special rules being amended to accommodate 7 persons as personal staff of chief minister people occupying these posts will be entitled to receive pension from now on.